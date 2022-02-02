CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

094 FPUS55 KREV 021132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs

40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 11 to 21.

$$

_____

