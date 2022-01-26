CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 33.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 20 to

30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

35 to 45.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 18 to

28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

13 to 23.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs

36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above

zero. Highs 27 to 32.

