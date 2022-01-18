CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

47 to 52.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 17 to

27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to

20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 5 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 44 to 49.

