Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows zero to 10 above zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 19 to 29. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above zero. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 38 to 48.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

3 below to 7 above zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 33. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 9 below to 1 above zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 41 to 46.

