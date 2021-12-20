CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021 _____ 781 FPUS55 KREV 200817 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 1217 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-202315- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 1217 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 Updated ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph. .THURSDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 31 to 36. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Lows 14 to 24. .FRIDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow likely. Lows 15 to 25. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Brisk. Heavy snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely. Lows 11 to 21. .SUNDAY...Heavy snow likely. Highs 22 to 27. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening. Lows 9 to 19. .MONDAY... $$ CAZ070-202315- Surprise Valley California- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell 1217 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 Updated .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 16 to 21. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 29. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21. Highs 29 to 34. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening. Lows 8 to 13. .MONDAY... $$ CAZ071-202315- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 1217 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 Updated ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 12 to 22. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of highway 395. Lows 21 to 31. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 27 to 37. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 24 to 34. .MONDAY... $$ CAZ073-202315- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 1217 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 Updated ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 10 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then heavy snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph. .THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Highs 32 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 7 to 17. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening. Lows 4 to 14. .MONDAY...