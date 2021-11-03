CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

723 FPUS55 KREV 031058

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-040315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet.

Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

9500 feet lowering to 8500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040315-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ071-040315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ073-040315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 70. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 46 to 56.

