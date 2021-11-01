CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

_____

260 FPUS55 KREV 011032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

27 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows 36 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

31 to 36.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 32 to 42. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

23 to 33.

$$

