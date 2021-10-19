CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-201500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

8500 feet rising to 9500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up

to 80 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow. Highs

41 to 51. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

47.

CAZ070-NVZ005-201500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 53 to

63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ071-201500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

CAZ073-201500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow. Lows

22 to 32. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 41 to 51.

