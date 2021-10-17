CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

651 FPUS55 KREV 172132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-181500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then heavy snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with

3 to 9 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 25. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ070-181500-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

231 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 33.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 46 to 51. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

CAZ071-181500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Snow showers and

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of highway 395 with up to

1 inch east of highway 395. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

5500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-181500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Clear with a chance of snow showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering

to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 2 to 6 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 95 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

