Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-171500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph

increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering

to lake level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to

6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 54.

CAZ070-NVZ005-171500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 32 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ071-171500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of

highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level rising

to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ073-171500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

6000 feet. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph increasing to 95 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 12 to 22. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 50 to 60.

