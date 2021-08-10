CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 46 to

56. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening.

Lows 49 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 48 to 58.

CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 89 to 99.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 99.

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 97. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening.

Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 44 to 54. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through

the day. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

