969 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 49 to 59.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 92 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 59 to

69.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 52 to

62.

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 81 to 91.

http://weather.gov/reno

