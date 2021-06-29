CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021 _____ 296 FPUS55 KREV 291032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-300300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 48 to 58. .INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 47 to 57. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-300300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 90 to 100. .INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to 68. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. $$ CAZ071-300300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 88 to 98. .INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 52 to 62. $$ CAZ073-300300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 80 to 90. .INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. 