CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 50 to 60.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 57 to 67.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 85. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 52 to 62.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 49 to 59.

