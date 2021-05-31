CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

741 FPUS55 KREV 311032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 42 to 52.

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

79 to 89.

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 78 to

88.

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

