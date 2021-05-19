CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

920 FPUS55 KREV 191033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 62 to

72.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

27 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely and showers with possible thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 26 to 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to

29. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather