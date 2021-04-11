CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

747 FPUS55 KREV 111032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

25 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to

33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

26 to 36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 34. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 58 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

59 to 69.

$$

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 22 to

32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

24 to 34.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather