CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

796 FPUS55 KREV 152232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-161500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to

44. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-161500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-161500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-161500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather