Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to

34. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

37 to 42. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 23 to 33.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Lows 25 to 35. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to

41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to

20. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 54. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 9 to

19.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 11 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

48 to 58.

