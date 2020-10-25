CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

993 FPUS55 KREV 250636 AAA

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast...UPDATED

National Weather Service Reno NV

1136 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-251515-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

1136 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

Updated tonight for low temperatures

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

41 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to

60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

26 to 36.

CAZ070-NVZ005-251515-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

1136 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of blowing dust. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

7 to 17. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

29 to 39.

CAZ071-251515-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

1136 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

Updated tonight for low temperatures

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

25 to 35.

CAZ073-251515-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

1136 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

Updated tonight for low temperatures

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows zero to 10 above zero. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

19 to 29.

