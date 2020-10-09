CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

074 FPUS55 KREV 091032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

through the day. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 32 to

42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 65 to

75.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 63 to

73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

