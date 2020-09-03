CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

577 FPUS55 KREV 031032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 73 to

83.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 56 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

80 to 90.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 51 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

79 to 89.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 78 to

88.

