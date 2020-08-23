CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

777 FPUS55 KREV 231032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Smoke in the

morning. Haze through the day. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 76 to

86. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 43 to

53.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 54 to

64.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 47 to

57.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze

in the evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to

56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 42 to

52.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

