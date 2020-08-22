CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
493 FPUS55 KREV 221032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
76 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 76 to
86.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to
97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 86 to
96.
$$
CAZ071-230300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Clear in the evening,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to
63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to
96. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 84 to
94.
$$
CAZ073-230300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 41 to 51.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather