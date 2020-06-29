CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
634 FPUS55 KREV 291032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.
Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to
77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 49 to 59.
$$
CAZ071-300300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 77.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to 52.
$$
CAZ073-300300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 37 to 47.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather