CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
013 FPUS55 KREV 071032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows
37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then chance of showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.
CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.
Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with possible snow
and thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 57 to
67.
CAZ071-080300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.
Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 55 to
65.
CAZ073-080300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
35 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 70 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
63 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 57 to 67.
