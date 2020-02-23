CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

_____

690 FPUS55 KREV 231132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 22 to

32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

49 to 59.

$$

_____

