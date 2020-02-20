CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

524 FPUS55 KREV 201131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ071-210300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ073-210300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 20 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

_____

