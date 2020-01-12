CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
789 FPUS55 KREV 121132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM
PST MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 75 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph
decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in
the evening. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to
44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy, snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs
27 to 32.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 12 to 22.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Highs 29 to 34. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
34 to 39.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 18 to 28. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 22 to
32. Highs 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to
25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to
27.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
34 to 44.
$$
CAZ071-130300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches west of
highway 395. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs
29 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 14 to 24.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to
25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.
$$
CAZ073-130300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up
to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of
snow. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to
25. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing
to 70 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to
90 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 10 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 16 to 26.
.THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Highs 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
_____
