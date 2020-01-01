CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

209 FPUS55 KREV 011132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 80 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 37 to

42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 20 to 25.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 42 to

47.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 36 to

46.

$$

