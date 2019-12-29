CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to
4 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 31 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs
39 to 44. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.
CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 23 to 28.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
36 to 46.
CAZ071-300300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising
to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 47.
Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 21 to 31.
Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Highs 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
Highs 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
35 to 45.
CAZ073-300300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 16 to 26. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
17 to 27. Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.
