CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 31 to

36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 32. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 32.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 22 to

27. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 40.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 32 to

42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 22 to 32. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level rising to

5500 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 26 to

36. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 42. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 32 to

42. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 13 to

23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to

20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 32.

