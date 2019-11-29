CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

716 FPUS55 KREV 291131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 26. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 1 to 11. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to

31. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 31 to 36. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 26. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

35. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

35. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs

30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 43.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather