CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
860 FPUS55 KREV 261132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 36. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 9 to
15 inches with 11 to 19 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 95 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with
4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 29. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
22 to 27. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows zero
to 10 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 35.
Highs 33 to 38.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with 2 to 5 inches above
5000 feet. Lows 19 to 24. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 25 to 35. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. Lows
6 to 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
25 to 35.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
snow and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs
30 to 35.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
slight chance of freezing rain. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ071-270300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395. Highs 29 to
39. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to
12 inches west of highway 395 with 2 to 5 inches east of highway
395. Lows 18 to 28. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to
6 inches west of highway 395. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 29 to 34. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 1 to 11.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 26 to 36. Lows
19 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely and slight
chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of
freezing rain. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
CAZ073-270300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 7 to
13 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 14 to 24. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches with
4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 34. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 21 to 31. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
4 below to 6 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to 42.
Lows 22 to 32.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather