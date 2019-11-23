CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

915 FPUS55 KREV 231131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 21. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Brisk, snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Lows 4 to 14. Highs 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

23 to 33.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 27 to 37.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

20 to 30. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 32 to 37.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

43 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 25 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Lows

1 to 11. Highs 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

10 above zero. Highs 24 to 34.

