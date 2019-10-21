CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

865 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 44 to

54.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 43 to

53.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 21 to

31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 50 to

60.

$$

_____

