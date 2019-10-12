CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
228 FPUS55 KREV 121031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 24 to
29.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
Highs 53 to 63.
$$
CAZ073-130300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
21 to 31. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 27 to
32.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
Highs 58 to 68.
$$
CAZ071-130300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
30 to 40. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 52 to 62.
$$
CAZ070-130300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 24 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to
57.
$$
_____
