CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows
27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.
CAZ073-120300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows
24 to 34.
CAZ071-120300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 27 to 37.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 62 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 56 to 66.
CAZ070-120300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs
66 to 71. Lows 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
58 to 63.
