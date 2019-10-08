CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

528 FPUS55 KREV 081031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 26 to

36.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

61 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 27 to 37.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ070-090300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather