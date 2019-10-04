CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

481 FPUS55 KREV 041031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 26 to

36.

$$

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 24 to

34.

$$

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

54 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ070-050300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 58 to

63.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather