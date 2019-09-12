CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

050 FPUS55 KREV 121031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 84.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ070-130300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

_____

