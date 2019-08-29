CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 73 to 83.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 50 to 60.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 44 to 54.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

