CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

545 FPUS55 KREV 231031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 79 to 89.

