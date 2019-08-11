CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

854 FPUS55 KREV 111032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

70 to 80.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 53 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

79 to 89.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 41 to

51.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

74 to 84.

