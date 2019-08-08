CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

334 FPUS55 KREV 082231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-091500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 41 to 51.

CAZ070-NVZ005-091500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

CAZ071-091500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55.

CAZ073-091500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 41 to 51.

