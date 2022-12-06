CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

099 FPUS55 KPSR 060751

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1251 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-061100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1151 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ563-567-061100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1151 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1151 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1151 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1151 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 51 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 29 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

$$

_____

