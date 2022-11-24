CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1232 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-241100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 43 to 53. North

wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 69 to 74.

North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ563-567-241100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ560-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 29 to 41. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

CAZ561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1133 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

