Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1219 AM MST Thu Nov 17 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-171100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ563-567-171100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-171100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-171100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

CAZ560-561-171100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

