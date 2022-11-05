CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

418 FPUS55 KPSR 051933

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1233 PM MST Sat Nov 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-052300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1233 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 40 to 53. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ563-567-052300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1233 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs 68 to 76. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1233 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1233 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 64.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs 61 to 71. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 47 to 56. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1233 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 63 to 73. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 64. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

