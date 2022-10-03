CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

879 FPUS55 KPSR 030440

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

939 PM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

939 PM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs 94 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 76. North wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

939 PM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs 93 to 98.

East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

939 PM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. North wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

939 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

939 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

939 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

